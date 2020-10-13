Iran taunts US over expiry of UN arms embargo next Sunday

The UN embargo on the sale of arms to Iran is due to start expiring progressively from October 18, under the terms of a UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers. On Monday, an Iranian official called this a “historic defeat.” In August, the UN Security Council voted against extending the embargo, despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s strenuous efforts. DEBKAfile: Regardless of the nuclear deal and the arms embargo, Iran continued to develop ballistic missiles as well as its nuclear program. This week, the Trump administration imposed its first sanctions on Iranian banks.