Iran used US servers for cyber attack on Israel’s water system – report

Fox News reports that Iran was responsible for a cyberattack on Israel’s water infrastructure last month using American servers. A US Department of Energy official reiterated that the Trump administration is committed to protecting the US and its allies against these sorts of attacks but declined further comment except to confirm an ongoing investigation. Last month, Israel’s National Cyber Authority reported that control systems of wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewers had come under cyberattack and took immediate countermeasures…