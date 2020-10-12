Iraq’s pro-Iran militias offer ceasefire on attacks against US targetsTT

The ceasefire proposal includes “all the resistance factions, including those that have attacked the US forces,” revealed Mohammed Mohi, spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the most important factions in the country. Their only condition was a “clear plan for the departure of US forces from Iraq.” Washington has warned the Baghdad government that the US embassy would be closed if the militias did not halt their rocket fire and other attacks. See DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis.