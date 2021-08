Hizballah’s rocket barrage from Lebanon was a “message” to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that “the equation of response has not changed,” Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, warned on Saturday. He was speaking to visiting Hizballah deputy secretary general Naim Qassem in Tehran on Saturday, the day after Iran’s Lebanese proxy fired 19 rockets into Israel, the heaviest barrage since the 2006 Lebanon War.