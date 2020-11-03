ISIS takes responsibility for Vienna terror attack

An Islamic State propaganda outlet on Tuesday hailed the death of “30 crusaders at the hands of a soldier of the caliphate,” naming him as Kujtim Fejzulai, who had pledged allegiance to the ISIS leader hours before his shooting rampage killed four people and injured 22 in central Vienna. Armed with an automatic rifle, handgun and machete, the terrorist was shot dead nine minutes after the attack began. Vienna police have detained 14 suspects for questioning in searches of 18 properties in and near Vienna. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said there was no evidence of a second gunman. Fejzulai was known to security services. After an attempt to join Isis in Syria, he was jailed for 22 months in April 2019, but released under Austrian laws