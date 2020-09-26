Islamic terror revisits Paris. Two severely injured

Police have arrested one suspect and an accomplice for a stabbing assault on Friday which severely injured two people. It has been defined officially as an “Islamist terror attack.” The main suspect is a Pakistani citizen who arrived in France three years ago.” The assault took place near the former office of the Charlie Hebdo magazine where in Jan 2015 12 people were killed in an Islamist rampage. The trial of 14 accused in that crime has just begun. Five other people were later detained in connection with the knifing attack. Schools in the vicinity were placed on precautionary lockdown as well as care homes.