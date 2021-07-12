Israel agrees to expand Gaza fishing zone, allow trade

The Gaza Strip’s fishing zone will be expanded from 9 to 12 nautical miles for the first time since last month’s flareup, it was decided in Jerusalem early Monday. The Kerem Shalom border crossing will also be reopened for the import to Gaza of medical equipment and raw materials for industry and the export to Israel of textile and farm products.

Qatari envoy to Gaza Mohammed al-Emadi arrived in Gaza City on Sunday night to discuss local humanitarian needs. But the emirate’s cash donations will no longer be delivered in suitcases to the Hamas-ruled enclave as in the past but channeled through US and supervision.