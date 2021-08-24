Israel air raid targets Hamas sites after balloon barrage

Fighter jets struck several Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Monday night after incendiary balloons started nine fires inside Israel. The IDF reported that the raid targeted “a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in Khan Younis, a terror tunnel entrance in Jabalya and a rocket launch site adjacent to civilian residences and a school in Shujaiya.” Palestinian violence spiked in the past week although Israel announced the resumption of Qatari aid to the Gaza Strip. Instead of in suitcases as in the past, the money is now funneled through under UN supervision to make sure it reaches needy civilians rather than fueling the Hamas campaign against Israel.