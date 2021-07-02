Israel air strikes hit Hamas after arson balloon attacks resume
“In response to the arson balloons fired into Israeli territory on Thursday, Israel’s fighter jets overnight struck a weapons manufacturing and development facility belong to the Hamas terror organization,” the IDF reported. On Thursday, the fire brigade doused four fires set by the Hamas incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into the Eshkol region before they caused major damage. This incident broke two weeks of calm since the last wave of balloon attacks from the Palestinian enclave.