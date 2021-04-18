Israel and Greece sign $1,65bn defense procurement deal

The agreement includes a $1,65bn contract for the establishment and operation of a training center for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period. The center will be modeled on Israel’s own flight academy and equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by Italian company Leonardo, the defense ministry in Tel Aviv said..

Elbit will supply kits to upgrade and operate Greece’s T-6 aircraft and provide training, simulators and logistical support.