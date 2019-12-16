Israel begins exporting gas to Egypt next month

Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, signed the documents on Monday approving the start of Israel natural gas exports to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan offshore fields. The gas is designated for domestic use by Egypt or re-export in liquid gas form. Israel will be exporting energy for the first time ever. “This is the most important economic cooperation between Israel and Egypt since the 1979 peace agreement between the countries,” Steinitz said.