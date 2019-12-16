Israel begins exporting gas to Egypt next month
Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, signed the documents on Monday approving the start of Israel natural gas exports to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan offshore fields. The gas is designated for domestic use by Egypt or re-export in liquid gas form. Israel will be exporting energy for the first time ever. “This is the most important economic cooperation between Israel and Egypt since the 1979 peace agreement between the countries,” Steinitz said.
7 thoughts on “Israel begins exporting gas to Egypt next month”
Exporting gas to Egypt, to burn it into even more CO2 ?
Better export palestinians!
CO2 driving global warming is a myth, and Greta is an abused child. Her parents are Antifa. Wake up.
All right !
Palis., you see, this is how peace works, you could have benefited from this as well, but, no, you choose terror, well, HAVE FUN !
Great point. To some degree, the same could be said to Jordan.
★Makes $130 to $160 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply open this link……Read MoRe
Israel Innovations on Developing Energy, Water, & Clean Air are Significant Roles for Mideast Global Energy!
CO2 is great for the biosphere! Every archaeological record proves it.
The largest source of “greenhouse gas” emissions is not “cow farts”, but plate tectonics i.e.. natural “fracking”…completely out of our control.