Israel boosts military on norther border amid rising tension

The IDF’s northern border positions were reinforced on Thursday after Hizballah circulated a video showing Israel’s most recent alleged attack in Syria, which caused the death of one of its senior officers. Security circles estimate that Hizballah may stage a controlled reprisal, but that Hassan Nasrallah is not keen on a general confrontation with Israel at this time. This assessment is shared by a foreign diplomat in Beirut. Hizballah has meanwhile also beefed up its forces in South Lebanon.