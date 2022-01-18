Israel conducts successful test of Arrow 3

The Arrow 3 missile defense system performed a pre-scheduled test Tuesday morning off the Israeli shore and succeeded in intercepting targets outside the atmosphere. It was conducted by Israel’s Aerospace Industries in collaboration with the Israel Air Force and the US Missile Defense Agency. The Arrow’s systems detected the targets over the sea opposite Israel, transferred the data to Battle Management Control, which drew up a defense plan. Two Arrow 3 interceptors were launched towards exo-atmospheric targets and destroyed them. The targets were designed to simulate the advanced missiles developed by Iran and a possible ballistic missile barrage. The last Arrow test took place in Alaska in 2019.