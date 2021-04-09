Israel does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction
In reply to the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate and prosecute Israel for alleged war crimes, Israel stated on Thursday that it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and will not cooperate with its investigation into Palestinian charges. This notice was agreed between PM Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the Attorney General. They rejected a proposal to inform the ICC of an internal investigation since this would imply recognition of the court’s superior authority to demand results.