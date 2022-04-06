Israel eases some security restrictions on Palestinians for Ramadan

Depending on the situation remaining calm, the defense ministry has lifted certain security restrictions in place since 11 people were murdered in three terrorist attacks in March. To mark the Muslim Ramadan festival, Palestinian West Bank women, men over 50 and boys under 12 will be allowed to enter Israel for worship at Al Aqsa mosque on Temple Mt. Men aged 40-49 will require a permit for Friday access. Defense Minister Benny Gantz informed Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday night that the measures would be prolonged after Ramadan provided there is no further flareup of terror.