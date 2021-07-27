Israel is first country to approve covid vaccination for 5-11 kids

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that small children aged 5-11 with serious background ailments are eligible for covid vaccinations. Not so far approved by the FDA, immunization of this group, the first in the world to be deemed eligible, is to be part of the overall Pfizer vaccination trials for this young group. The children eligible for shots include those suffering from serious obesity, chronic lung disease, neuro-developmental disorder, extreme immune compromised and heart disease.

third boosAter shot for the elderly is close to a decision by the Israeli government in consultation with Pfizer and the DNA.