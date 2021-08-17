Israel missile strike against Hizballah post in Syria – report

The IDF launched two missiles at a Hizballah post near Khader village north of Quneitra, Syrian TV reported Tuesday night. The Syrian observation center described the target as housing Iranian-backed militias. The missiles set the building on fire. This was Israel’s first operation against Hizballah since the Lebanese terrorist group fired more than 20 rockets at civilian targets in Israeli Galilee and IDF posts on Mt. Hermon on Aug. 6.