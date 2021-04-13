Israel-owned ship attacked near Fujairah emirate – report

The ship, Hyperion, owned by the Israeli PCC firm, was attacked on Tuesday near Fujairah, one of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Hizballah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news channel. The vessel is described as a vehicle carrier sailing under the flag of the Bahamas and associated with the Israeli Ray shipping company, which also owned the vessel hit by a former Iranian attack in February. The incident was not confirmed by any other source. It was reported shortly after an alleged Israeli attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and exactly a week after the IRGC Saviz spy ship was hit by an alleged Israeli attack in the Red Sea.