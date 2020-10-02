Israel regrets Armenia’s recall of ambassador

Armenia has recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv in protest against Israel’s arms sales to Azerbaijan. Israel’s foreign ministry regretted the step and stressed the importance it attaches to relations with Armenia.

Fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabach intensified this week despite calls for a ceasefire from the US, Russia and France. Azerbaijan acknowledged using Israel-made drones in the fighting, with “devastating effect.” According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Israel sold Azerbaijan some $825 million worth of weapons between 2006 and 2019. Those exports included drones, loitering munitions, anti-tank missiles, and a surface-to-air missile system.