Israel to grant $150m loan to Palestinian Authority

Defense Minister Benny Gantz offered the Palestinian Authority a $150m loan and other benefits. This was revealed following a meeting in Ramallah between the Israeli leader and the PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the first in years. “The stronger the Palestinian Authority is, the weaker Hamas will be,” Gantz was quoted as telling Israeli military correspondents on Monday. “And the greater its ability to govern is, the more security we’ll have and the less we’ll have to do.” The meeting was approved by PM Naftali Bennett whom US President Joe Biden urged to do more to improve Palestinian lives during their Friday summit.