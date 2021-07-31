Israel to start fortifying buildings along northern borders

Work to begin next week on fortifying residential and public buildings up to one kilometer from Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria. At the request of the defense ministry, NIS100m (app. $320m) has been earmarked in the state budget for the first year of the project, a sum that will grow exponentially to NIS500 in the third year. Furthermore, in view of the growing pressure of infiltration from Lebanon, an electronic fence equipped with lookout points will also be erected along the northern border.