Israel-UAE accord to be presented to the Knesset next Monday

The normalization accord signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is to be presented to the Knesset next Monday for ratification, PM Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday. Zvi Hauser, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, called on Netanyahu to present all sections of the accord with the UAE, as well as the peace declaration with Bahrain (although it is not subject to ratification) before it goes to the floor. Hauser demanded to view “any classified details that may not appear in the formal document,” together with “any significant security aspects with potential ramifications.” The committee chairman stressed: “Parliament will not be a rubber stamp for government actions.”