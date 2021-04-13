Israel ushers in its Day of Remembrances for fallen soldiers

A minute-long siren was heard across the country at 8 p.m. to usher in Israel’s Day of Remembrance for its fallen soldiers at a state ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. A memorial torch was lit to mark the solemn ceremonies commemorating the 23,928 soldiers who fell in battle and civilian victims of war and terrorism. President Reuven Rivlin and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi addressed the audience of bereaved families.