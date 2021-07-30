 Two crewmen die in attack on Israeli-managed Japanese ship off Oman

Two crew members, A British and a Romanian national, were killed when the vessel was attacked on Thursday night north of the Omani island of Masirah in the northern Indian Ocean. The vessel was identified as the Japanese-owned Mercer Street managed by the UK- based Zodiac Maritime Office, a company belonging to the Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. It was attacked while on its way from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo aboard. The UK Defense Ministry is investigating the incident. No details of the attack were released.