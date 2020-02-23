Israeli schoolchildren quarantined after contact with South Korean tourists
Two hundred schoolchildren in Beersheba, Kiryat Haim and Afula stayed home Sunday in quarantine after coming into contact with a group of South Korean tourists who ended their visit on Feb. 15. Nine members of the group were found to have contracted the coronavirus after their return to South Korea. Israel turned back an incoming flight from South Korea Saturday night after the Israeli passengers disembarked and were sent into quarantine.