Israeli soldier injured in Palestinian car-ramming near Hebron

A Palestinian rammed a car into a military unit guarding Negohot in the Hebron District on Thursday, badly injuring one of the soldiers there. The driver was shot. The soldier, aged 20, was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba. This was the third Palestinian terror attack in less than a week. On Tuesday, an assailant with a knife tried to stab soldiers manning the Kalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem. He was shot before he hurt anyone and was taken to hospital in serious condition. Earlier that morning, Sgt. Amit Ben Yigael died when a heavy block heaved from a rooftop in the northern town of Yabad struck his head. All the occupants of the building were detained.