Israeli soldier killed by rock in Palestinian town

Staff Sgt Amit Ben Yigal, 21, from Ramat Gan, a member of the IDF’s Golani Brigade, was fatally injured early Tuesday when his unit was securing counter-terror detentions in the northern Samaria town of Yabad. The unit was on its way out of the town when a large rock dropped from a rooftop struck him in the head. The injured man was rushed to hospital only to have his death confirmed. The unit raided the house from which the rock was thrown and detained inmates. Amit Ben Yigal, an only son, was the first IDF soldier to fall on an operational mission this year. He was posthumously promoted to Chief Sergeant. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to settle accounts with the terrorists responsible for his death.