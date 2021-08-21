Israeli soldier shot, critically injured by Palestinian rioters on Gaza border

Despite Israel’s compliance this week with the Qatari aid funding deal for the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian mob rioted all day Saturday, pushing against the Gaza-Israel border fence and trying to break through. A Border Police officer was critically injured in one of several Palestinian shooting attacks and flown to hospital in Beersheba. Israeli troops and border guards applied crowd dispersal measures but failed to deter the violence.

The Israeli military said in a statement that soldiers had confronted hundreds of rioters near the border fence in the northern Strip. Along with tear gas, soldiers used Ruger bullets. The Palestinians reported 41 injured. The violence erupted despite the deal announced on Thursday and accepted by Israel for renewing multimillion Qatari funding to the Gaza Strip via the UN for the benefit of the population.