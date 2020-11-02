Israeli soldiers raze home of Palestinian killer of Rabbi Ohayon

IDF troops early Monday demolished the home of Khalil Khalil Abd al-Khalek in the village of Rujib in the West Bank for the crime of stabbing to death Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39 and father of four two months ago, Some 150 villagers hurled bottles and rocks at the soldiers and were dispersed. The terrorist confessed to acting in the name of “Palestine and Al Aqsa.” Yet his family appealed the sentence before Israel’s High Court. The judges struck down the appeal and ruled: “Murdering a person on a public street for no reason other than that he is a Jew is a crime and atrocity that call for active deterrence.”