Israeli UAV kills armed infiltrator from Gaza
After IDF spotters detected an armed Palestinian about to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, he was intercepted and killed by an IDF UAV. In the Beit Jalah district south of Jerusalem, IDF troops saw a Palestinian terrorist armed with four firebombs preparing the hurl them at passing traffic. They shot him in the leg. He made off and was captured after a chase.
stupid not to kill the criminal with firebombs. in any muslim country he was dead on the spot
Was he killed by the UAV or shot?
Two different events. One was in Gaza and the other was south of Jerusalem.
People in the No-Go 100m zone of the border, and also armed?
They must expect hard stopping most likely followed a cessation of the body functions sustaining life.
Do not go armed in the 300m-100m zone permitted only for farmers (farmers do not carry weapons).
Do not go in the no go zone, that zone is very haram, completely and totally haram.
Hahaha , another dead piece of Muslim garbage
‘a pair of hours’ what a fckng moron
UAV’s are a blessing when used correctly as in this case. Good job Israel. In other news, an American UAV just completed a 2 day (48 hr.) continuous flight without refueling. That’s a good thing when you’re watching the border up close for violence.