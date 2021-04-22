Israelis advised to avoid travel to seven covid-stricken countries

Health Ministry Dir-Gen Hezi Levi listed seven countries, India, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, where covid outbreaks are severe and should be avoided. In general, he said, Israel where morbidity continues to slow is the safest place to be. Travelers risk importing covid-19 variants that could compromise Israel’s successful vaccination program, Prof. Levi warned. A new Indian mutant is causing concern. But the most common one is the UK variant, which fortunately failed to break through vaccine protection.