Israelis head to the polls on Nov. 1 after Knesset votes to dissolve

By a vote of 92:0, the Knesset Thursday approved the final readings of the bill to dissolve parliament and hold an election on Nov. 1, Israel’s fifth in three and a half years. PM Naftali Bennett has stepped down from running again for office. Alternate PM Yair Lapid takes over as caretaker prime minister at midnight. Labor boycotted the vote in protest over the House’s decision to shelve the passage of a bill that would create a metro system for Greater Tel Aviv.