Israelis researchers launch covid vaccine tests on humans

The Ness Ziona Biological Research Institute announced on Sunday the start of first clinical research of a new coronavirus vaccine on 80 volunteers aged 18-55 in good health. The test will take place at the Sheba and Hadassah Hospitals. Half the volunteers will be vaccinated with the virus and half with placebos. They will be monitored for three weeks for side-effects. The second stage will involve 960 volunteers and, if both stages go well, the vaccine will be tested on 30,000 people at around June or July. 2021, after which it will be ready to be approved for general use.