Israel’s coalition loses its majority with whip’s resignation

Ten months after eight parties established a broad government, its wafer-thin parliamentary majority was snatched by the sudden resignation early Wednesday, April 6 of right-wing Yemina coalition whip Idit Silman. The government was left with 60 Knesset seats out of 120 and a shakier that ever prospect of survival. Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated Silman’s step and “welcomed her back with open arms,” echoed by opposition right-wing and religious party heads. He promised her 10th spot on the Likud Knesset list and a ministerial portfolio (health) in his next government.