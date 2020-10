The Health Ministry reported on Friday that the number of coronavirus fatalities was still rising, reaching a total of 2,328 on Thursday since the onset of the pandemic. There were just 895 new infections in 24 hours – 308,682 in all, of which 17,182 were actively ill, 575 in serious condition and 223 on ventilators. However, out of 38,728 tests conducted on Thursday, just 2.8pc were positive, the lowest proportion to date.