Israel’s figures jump again past 8,000 on first day of lockdown

On Friday, the first day of the full two-week lockdown declared by the government, a record 8,178 new covid cases were tallied; the number of deaths climbed to 1,412, at an average rate of 19 per day since Sept. 1; and serious cases, by 61pc to 708. More than 16pc showed positive in tests expanded to 60.000 a day with the help of the IDF Home Command.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, emphasizing the need to prevent crowding, vowed to employ emergency regulations to limit demonstrations if the Knesset failed to append this issue to the Coronavirus Law.

Coronavirus Director Ronni Gamzu stressed that, while protest demos are a democratic right, no group should be allowed to misuse them for obstructing health directives. Gamzu and the Manufacturers’ Association announced a new joint campaign to promote the awareness of young people to the covid threat.