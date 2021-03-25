Israel’s FM slams UNHRC condemnation of Israel as “discriminatory”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanked the states that “did not lend a hand to this circus” in reference to the UN Human Rights Council resolution on Tuesday criticizing Israel’s policies. France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy all supported the motion, although 19 paras criticized Israel and only one referred to rocket fire against the Jewish state without naming Hamas or the Palestinians. Ashkenazi denounced the UN body for discrimination as well as being “anti-Israel, obsessive and biased.” The countries that voted against the motion were Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Malawi and Togo. Bahrain, which recently established ties with Israel, was absent from the vote. India shifted from a “yes” vote last year to abstaining on Tuesday.