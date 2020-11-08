Israel’s high street stores reopen from weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Dire forebodings of a fresh coronavirus surge and a third lockdown accompanied the reopening of Israel’s high street stores on Sunday, along with other eased restrictions. The highest infection figures were tallied in the Arab community.

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday 207 new cases, raising the infected cases total to 19,022, of which 8,638 were active, and a declining figure of 319 seriously ill, with 143 on ventilators. The death count climbed to 2,664, while a rising 2.3pc tested positive for covid-19. Shopping malls and intermediate and high school classes await their turn for the next stage of the exit process, provided the level of infection stays under control.