Israel’s school system reopens for some 2.5 million children

The new school year opened on Wednesday from kindergarten to 12th grade, hemmed in with mandatory masks and covid tests. This was decided by the government although coronavirus figures spiked to a record level. Officials predicted a further surge in infected cases resulting from the return to class, but expected the measures in place to arrest the upward trend. Fast testing kits were handed out to parents and in-class lessons were restricted in high infection areas where the majority of students over 12 were not vaccinated. Furthermore, some 36 teachers and teaching assistants who refused to be vaccinated would be kept out of classrooms unless they agreed to take regular covid tests.