Israel’s skies partly reopen Tuesday

Returning Israelis from all locations will be allowed to enter the country as of Tuesday, March 16, up to 3,000 per day, to allow citizens to vote in the March 23 election, the cabinet decided on Monday. Those returning from “green” countries will be absolved from the mandatory 14 days of self-isolation. The Health Ministry may still bar a specific flight if it is judged to be a covid-19 infection threat. A ministerial committee was set up to chart a plan for the full reopening of Israel’s skies on Aug. 16.