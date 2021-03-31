Jailed Palestinian terrorist to run for election against Abu Mazen
Marwan Barghouti, who is serving six life sentences for murdering Israelis, has declared his separate run for election to the Palestinian legislature at the head of his own list. A leading light of Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen)’s ruling Fatah, Barghouti enjoys high cred on the Palestinian street. His decision splits that party and opens the door even wider for a victory by Hamas, rulers of the Gaza Strip. The vote, the first in more than a decade, is scheduled to take place in May, unless Abbas orders another postponement. Participants have until Wednesday night to submit their entries.