JJerusalem districts petition High Court to stop demos outside PM’s residence

Diane Shalem

A petition against the nightly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s official residence was filed on Tuesday by 60 residents of the high-end Rehavia and Talbieh neighborhoods nearby. They accuse the demonstrators calling for Netanyahu’s immediate resignation of being wild, , rowdy and often violent, while ignoring the health rules against the spread of coronavirus. They asked the court to order the rally’s removal to an unpopulated area like parks.

