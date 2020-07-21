JJerusalem districts petition High Court to stop demos outside PM’s residence
A petition against the nightly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s official residence was filed on Tuesday by 60 residents of the high-end Rehavia and Talbieh neighborhoods nearby. They accuse the demonstrators calling for Netanyahu’s immediate resignation of being wild, , rowdy and often violent, while ignoring the health rules against the spread of coronavirus. They asked the court to order the rally’s removal to an unpopulated area like parks.