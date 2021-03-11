Jordanian obstruction delays Netanyahu’s UAE trip

Jordan delayed PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s flight to the UAE through its air space on Thursday after a dispute over the Jordanian Crown Prince’s visit to Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The prince arrived at the border crossing into Israel on Wednesday with more guards and weapons than agreed upon in prior arrangements between the two governments. When this was challenged by Israel border guards, Prince Hussein turned around and canceled the visit. The Jordanians retaliated by denying the prime minister’s flight to the UAE passage through their airspace. Netanyahu’s trip to the UAE as the first official visit to the Emirates by an Israeli leader was further up for consideration after his wife was hospitalized with appendicitis.