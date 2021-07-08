Jordan’s Abdullah – first Arab leader invited to the Biden White House

President Joe Biden will host King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House on July 19, at a time of trouble in the kingdom. Three months ago, Abdullah’s half-brother was accused of plotting to seize power and the economy is in a state of stagnation. Abdullah will be the first Arab leader to be welcomed at the Biden White House. This is another sign of Jordan’s role under the Biden administration after being sidelined by its predecessor. The White House said that Biden will work with Abdullah, “a key security partner and ally” on “the “the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan.” Abdullah will be accompanied by Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein.