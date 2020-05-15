Jordan’s King: Israeli annexation plans could end peace accord

King Abdullah of Jordan threatened on Friday that Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank could lead to a massive clash with his kingdom and did not rule out Amman’s withdrawal from the peace accord with the Jewish state. Jordan is one of the only two Arab states to have signed peace with Israel. In an interview with the German daily Der Spiegel, Abdullah said: “A two-state solution is on the only way forward for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.” If the Palestinian National Authority collapsed, he said, there would be more chaos and extremism in the region. Last month, DEBKAfile revealed that Mahmoud Abbas was planning to dissolve the Palestinian Authority if Israel annexed “an inch of the West Bank.”