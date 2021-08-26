Kabul airport cleared over terrorist threat

The US, UK and Australia Thursday issued alerts to their citizens not to travel to Kabul airport because of a high threat of a terrorist attack. Those already outside the airport were advised to leave the area immediately. The threat is believed to come from the Islamic State (I|SIS). More than 82,000 people have been airlifted out of Kabul since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban 10 days ago. Thousands are still waiting inside and outside the airport in the hope of flying out before the 31 Aug. deadline.