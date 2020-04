Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz and Labor leader Amir Peretz signed a coalition agreement assigning two Labor MKs ministerial posts – Peretz wins Economy and Industry and Itzik Shumli, Social Welfare and Services. The two parties signed a commitment to raise pensions and minimum wages. The Labor posts come out of the quota allocated to Kahol Lavan in the national emergency government accord with Likud.