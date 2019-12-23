Khamenei’s adviser: Israel’s attacks will not go unanswered
Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, warned on Monday: “The illegal Israeli attacks in the region will not go unanswered. Israel will regret its crimes.” This was Tehran’s first response to the air strikes in Syria Sunday night on Iranian sites near Damascus in which three “foreign nationals” were killed. Israel has not commented on the attacks.
8 thoughts on “Khamenei’s adviser: Israel’s attacks will not go unanswered”
If charging, prosecuting, and incarcerating Netanyahu is just kicking in the door of the whole rotten edifice of Kahanism – then things are looking pretty good.- and hopefully the Israeli Apartheid, Netanyahu, and American/Israeli Kahanism will just collapse altogether.
Like · Reply · 1m
Jim Hale
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall
and all Adelson’s horses,
and all Saban’s men and Hillary
Couldn’t put Kahanist Israel together again
The cure for Apartheid is 1P1V1S – anything else is a crime against humanity and there will be consequences for a Kahanist government that just can’t seem to get it or stop itself
It’s time to bust our ‘Emannuel Goldstein’ punditocracy and their coverup of the collapse of Israeli Apartheid, Netanyahu, and Kahanism
The Kahanist American pundits (Tom Friedman, David Brooks, David Iganatius) don’t want historians of the future coming back and pricetagging them for breaking the Tribal Omerta. They are scrubbing themselves from future consequences from the Tribe – but they aren’t going to make it
These are not real Americans but like you say, enablers of the Neocons/Kahanism and look where their years long coverup has gotten them – every one of our Pro-Neocon or Pro-Israel pundits is responsible for Israeli Apartheid and responsible for Kahanism. It is their shanda
Netanyahu and the Neocons didn’t get their Clean Break War on Iran and now they are upside down in a vat of Kahanist kaka
The Israel Lobby is responsible for the Kahanist Israeli Apartheid – they KNEW what was happening and aided and abetted it the whole time.
Likewise the Israel Lobby is responsible for the Kahanist American Fascist State they created to ‘normalize’ or allow the Israeli Apartheid to exist. All that money
Lol.Iran killing their own people.One day the regime will be gone.Khamenei and co. your days are numbered!!
It is not clear if this Ali Akbar Velayati is an adviser or an warnviser, but there is no doubt he’s an idiot.
A new slew of hate-filled hirelings, spewing their Antisemitic venom on Debka…
Must have been inseminated by the behemoth creature from Hague…