Kish: Good coronavirus trend continues but no early exit

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish warned on Tuesday that, although coronavirus figures continued to fall, “We can’t afford to repeat our past mistake of a premature exit from restrictions. This time we’ll do things differently.”

He spoke Tuesday night after the Coronavirus Cabinet decided to postpone final decisions on easing restrictions until Thursday and meanwhile keeping the lockdown mostly in place until Sunday midnight.

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday morning 2,300 new cases, raising the total to 297,743 of which 48,015 were active and 868 seriously ill. The number of did since the start of the outbreak reached 2,055.