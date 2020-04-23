Knesset begins processing premiership rotation bills

The legislative process for endorsing the Netanyahu-Gantz national emergency government began in the Knesset on Thursday. Before the lawmakers are two amendments to the constitutional Basic Laws: the introduction of a rotating premiership between Likud’s Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz of Kahol Lavan and the expansion of the cabinet’s ministerial format. The three readings are being performed by the MKs in coronavirus conditions by a shortened process. The opposition segment of the Kahol Lavan party, which suspects Netanyahu will back out of handing over to Gantz when his 18-month stint is up, insisted on inserting penalties to the Rotation draft.